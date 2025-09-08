At least 13 people died in Nepal as a result of protests against the ban on social networks

At least 13 people have died and dozens were injured in Nepal after protests against a government ban on social media escalated into clashes between demonstrators and security forces. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Thousands of people responded to the call of protesters, who call themselves Generation Z, to gather near the parliament building in Kathmandu due to the authorities' decision to ban platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Nepal's Communications Minister Prithvi Subba told the BBC that police were forced to use force — including water cannons, batons, and rubber bullets.

According to the government, social media platforms need to be regulated to combat fake news, hate speech, and online fraud.

However, popular services like Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who use them for entertainment, news, and business.

Demonstrators carried signs with slogans, including: "Enough" and "End corruption."

Some of the protesters said they were opposing what they called the government's authoritarian approach.

When the rally moved to a restricted area near the parliament, some demonstrators climbed over the fence.

After protesters broke into the restricted area, tear gas and water cannons were used - said police spokesman Shekhar Khanal.

A representative of the Kathmandu district administration said that a curfew had been imposed in some areas, including the area near the parliament, after protesters attempted to enter the building.

Addition

Last week, the Nepalese authorities ordered the blocking of 26 social media platforms for failing to comply with registration requirements with the country's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Since Friday, users have started experiencing difficulties accessing social networks, although some bypass the blocking using VPNs. As of now, two platforms have become available again after registration and the lifting of the ban.

The government of Nepal insists that it is not banning social media, but is trying to bring them into compliance with national legislation.

