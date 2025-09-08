At least 13 people died in Nepal as a result of protests against the ban on social networks

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
12:30 PM • 110 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 428 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 1462 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 9496 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 15478 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 20679 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 25825 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 39660 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 61344 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 75550 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.6m/s
50%
753mm
Popular news
Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiersSeptember 8, 04:35 AM • 7806 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 27570 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 26341 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 29727 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 15008 views
Publications
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 29807 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 26407 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 27634 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 126162 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 107712 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 29825 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 27513 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 32378 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 64193 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 121542 views
Actual
Fake news
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Financial Times

At least 13 people died in Nepal as a result of protests against the ban on social networks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

In Nepal, at least 13 people died during protests against the government's ban on social networks. Thousands of demonstrators gathered near the parliament in Kathmandu, protesting against the authorities' decision to block popular platforms.

At least 13 people died in Nepal as a result of protests against the ban on social networks

At least 13 people have died and dozens were injured in Nepal after protests against a government ban on social media escalated into clashes between demonstrators and security forces. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Thousands of people responded to the call of protesters, who call themselves Generation Z, to gather near the parliament building in Kathmandu due to the authorities' decision to ban platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Nepal's Communications Minister Prithvi Subba told the BBC that police were forced to use force — including water cannons, batons, and rubber bullets.

According to the government, social media platforms need to be regulated to combat fake news, hate speech, and online fraud.

However, popular services like Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who use them for entertainment, news, and business.

Demonstrators carried signs with slogans, including: "Enough" and "End corruption."

Some of the protesters said they were opposing what they called the government's authoritarian approach.

When the rally moved to a restricted area near the parliament, some demonstrators climbed over the fence.

After protesters broke into the restricted area, tear gas and water cannons were used

- said police spokesman Shekhar Khanal.

A representative of the Kathmandu district administration said that a curfew had been imposed in some areas, including the area near the parliament, after protesters attempted to enter the building.

Addition

Last week, the Nepalese authorities ordered the blocking of 26 social media platforms for failing to comply with registration requirements with the country's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Since Friday, users have started experiencing difficulties accessing social networks, although some bypass the blocking using VPNs. As of now, two platforms have become available again after registration and the lifting of the ban.

The government of Nepal insists that it is not banning social media, but is trying to bring them into compliance with national legislation.

Up to half a million rubles: from September 1, Russia will fine for advertising on Instagram and Facebook21.08.25, 20:07 • 3909 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Fake news
Nepal
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram