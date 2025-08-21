Instagram Reels to get live AI translation: users express concerns

$41.380.02
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 4004 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 12338 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 7618 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 14847 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 37147 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 46307 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 49637 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 73895 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 180804 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 12787 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 54798 views
Massive Russian attack on Lviv: number of casualties increased, consequences shownPhotoAugust 21, 05:43 AM • 6626 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 38773 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 42505 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?02:24 PM • 724 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 12331 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 42921 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 92665 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 180790 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Hungary
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 53775 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 49307 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 49102 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 76908 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 92319 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
Medicinal products
Oil
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Instagram Reels to get live AI translation: users express concerns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Meta is adding a live AI video translation tool to Instagram Reels that synchronizes speech with lip movements. Initially, translation from English to Spanish and vice versa will be available, with other languages to follow.

Instagram Reels to get live AI translation: users express concerns

Meta is adding an AI-powered live video translation tool to Instagram Reels that synchronizes language with lip movements. The first supported language pair will be English and Spanish, with others to follow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Mashable.

Details

Meta is adding its AI-powered voice translation tool to Instagram Reels, meaning viewers will soon be able to see people in their feed speaking a different language than the one they recorded the video in.

On Wednesday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that "the Meta AI feature powered by Llama 4, which provides live lip-synced translation, will be added to all public Instagram accounts, as well as Facebook."

As the publication notes, it is not exactly clear when this will happen, but "when it does, the only language available will be translation from Spanish to English and vice versa, with other languages to follow."

We believe there are many amazing creators who have a potential audience that doesn't necessarily speak the same language. If we can help you reach audiences who speak other languages, overcome cultural and language barriers, we can help you grow your following and get more out of Instagram on the platform.

- Mosseri said in a Threads video.

In the video, Mosseri also included an AI-translated version of his video announcement. The Instagram head's voice and mouth are synchronized with the Spanish translation.

Addition

Meta announced the launch of its AI-powered live translation tool back in September 2024. The feature is powered by the large language model Llama and was initially tested on videos by creators from Latin America and the US, translating their content from English to Spanish and vice versa.

While Meta is betting on live translation, this technology is no longer unique. Similar services are offered by Google Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and a number of multilingual translation platforms. For example, the new Google Pixel 10 voice translation feature allows real-time translation of phone calls, and Apple is also preparing similar tools for iOS 26. TikTok, in turn, is mostly limited to automatic subtitles, and some users resort to third-party apps for translating Live videos.

Despite the technological novelty, live translation in Instagram Reels raises some concerns among users. In the comments to Adam Mosseri's video, many expressed doubts about the accuracy of the translation and possible errors, noting that automatic subtitles might be a safer and more convenient solution.

As a native Spanish speaker, I have to say this sounds and looks creepy. AI subtitles are more than enough.

- wrote one user.

Ukraine tests Direct to Cell: satellite communication will be available anywhere in the country8/18/25, 9:04 PM • 3348 views

Alona Utkina

TechnologiesMultimedia
OpenAI
ChatGPT
TikTok
Apple Inc.
Facebook
Instagram
Google