Meta hires entry-level employees, offering around $200,000 and up - Media

Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, has a number of entry-level vacancies starting with salaries of around $200,000, Entrepreneur reports, writes UNN.

Details

The tech giant is handing out astronomical job offers this year to top AI talent — from billions to 28-year-old Alexandr Wang to hundreds of millions to a former Apple engineer.

The company, which has a market capitalization of about $1.83 trillion, is now hiring for a number of entry-level positions, many of which start with salaries of around $200,000 a year (and all that's required is a bachelor's degree).

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is leading the high-paying campaign and has long valued skills over education. In July 2024, Zuckerberg told Bloomberg that he values people who can "learn something and [bring] it to an excellent level."

And he's willing to pay to make it happen. After Zuckerberg invested $14.3 billion in Wang's company, Scale AI, he told employees in a June letter that he believes "this will be the beginning of a new era for humanity, and I am fully committed to doing whatever it takes to make Meta a leader."

Fortune found several entry-level software engineer positions that require only a bachelor's degree and some experience. For example, one position, Software Engineer (Product), starts at $178,000 and requires only one year of coding experience.

Another position, Software Engineer (Fullstack), starts at $176,000 and requires only a bachelor's degree and completion of "one university-level course, one research project, or one internship" that includes the following: PHP and Hack; C++; Python; React framework; large-scale infrastructure and frameworks for storing entities; large-scale infrastructure and frameworks for storing objects; or sorting and solving coding problems.

A third software engineer position requires 12 months of experience and starts at $258,000.

Meta is developing new AI rules concerning sensitive topics related to children