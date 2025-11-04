Meta accused of illegally downloading porn to train AI, but Zuckerberg's company denies it

Meta has been hit with a lawsuit by adult film producers who accuse the Facebook and Instagram parent company of illegally downloading pornographic content.

Details

Mark Zuckerberg's company is embroiled in a dispute over the illegal downloading of adult content that allegedly infringed on producers' copyrights. Strike 3 Holdings and Counterlife Media claim that the social media conglomerate illegally downloaded thousands of pornographic videos for its artificial intelligence model training project.

Allegedly, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram is developing an unannounced version of an "adult" AI video generator called Movie Gen. To compensate for damages, representatives of the Blacked, Vixen, and BlackedRaw brands filed a lawsuit for $359 million.

Meta, however, refutes these allegations, relying on the surprising explanation that the content in question in the lawsuits by Strike 3 Holdings and Counterlife Media was actually intended for private use by Mark Zuckerberg's company employees. The downloads span seven years, and Meta claims they began in 2018 – long before the official start of research into generative video and multimodal models.

Addition

In copyright infringement cases, Strike 3 has earned a reputation as a "very aggressive plaintiff," providing legal representatives with discovered facts based on continuous research into the torrent distribution of its materials.

Even if there is evidence that the illegal download of pornographic content was removed as a result of Meta's data collection, Mark Zuckerberg's company still does not attach much importance to this accusation, Gizmodo writes.

In its motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Meta calls Strike 3's torrent tracking "reproaches and insinuations," claiming that there is simply not enough data that would be worth using to train an artificial intelligence model. - the publication's material states.

Recall

