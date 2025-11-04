Meta accused of illegally downloading porn to train AI, but Zuckerberg's company denies it

ukenru
07:40 AM • 5630 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16948 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 13474 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 62930 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 40504 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 40762 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 33510 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 45456 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18471 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15596 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 daysNovember 3, 11:30 PM • 14169 views
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 14978 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)Video03:27 AM • 13991 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 14244 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 11404 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16948 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 14270 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 62930 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 45456 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 40943 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Italy
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 11419 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 22293 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 26799 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 36519 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 37340 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

Meta accused of illegally downloading porn to train AI, but Zuckerberg's company denies it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Meta is facing a lawsuit from adult film producers who claim the company illegally downloaded thousands of pornographic videos to train artificial intelligence models. Meta denies the allegations, claiming the content was intended for private use by employees.

Meta accused of illegally downloading porn to train AI, but Zuckerberg's company denies it

Meta has been hit with a lawsuit by adult film producers who accuse the Facebook and Instagram parent company of illegally downloading pornographic content.

UNN reports with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

Mark Zuckerberg's company is embroiled in a dispute over the illegal downloading of adult content that allegedly infringed on producers' copyrights. Strike 3 Holdings and Counterlife Media claim that the social media conglomerate illegally downloaded thousands of pornographic videos for its artificial intelligence model training project.

Allegedly, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram is developing an unannounced version of an "adult" AI video generator called Movie Gen. To compensate for damages, representatives of the Blacked, Vixen, and BlackedRaw brands filed a lawsuit for $359 million.

Meta, however, refutes these allegations, relying on the surprising explanation that the content in question in the lawsuits by Strike 3 Holdings and Counterlife Media was actually intended for private use by Mark Zuckerberg's company employees. The downloads span seven years, and Meta claims they began in 2018 – long before the official start of research into generative video and multimodal models.

Addition

In copyright infringement cases, Strike 3 has earned a reputation as a "very aggressive plaintiff," providing legal representatives with discovered facts based on continuous research into the torrent distribution of its materials.

Even if there is evidence that the illegal download of pornographic content was removed as a result of Meta's data collection, Mark Zuckerberg's company still does not attach much importance to this accusation, Gizmodo writes.

In its motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Meta calls Strike 3's torrent tracking "reproaches and insinuations," claiming that there is simply not enough data that would be worth using to train an artificial intelligence model.

- the publication's material states.

Recall

Italian prosecutors are investigating a pornographic website that published fake images of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other women. The site, which had 700,000 subscribers, was shut down, but law enforcement is investigating the origin of the photos and cases of blackmail.

The number of criminal proceedings for pornography in Ukraine increased by 13% in a year - report17.10.25, 11:50 • 3289 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureTechnologies
Social network
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook
Instagram