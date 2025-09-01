TikTok will allow sending voice notes, photos, and videos in direct messages

The social network TikTok is expanding its private messaging features – users will be able to send 60-second voice notes, as well as up to nine photos or videos at once. The platform will also allow editing content before sending, writes UNN with reference to Nacion.

Details

According to Nacion, the goal of the update is to make communication on TikTok more interactive and convenient. The platform, owned by ByteDance, aims for users to not only view entertaining content but also easily exchange messages with friends, similar to how they do on Instagram or X.

Thanks to the new tools, users will be able to send content in private or group chats, edit photos and videos before sending, and also use their smartphone camera or select materials from their gallery.

In a statement to TechCrunch, the company said: "Voice notes will have a maximum duration of 60 seconds."

For security, TikTok has set a restriction: "it will not be allowed to send personal images or videos if it is the first message in a conversation."

The updates will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, and the company emphasizes that users should be careful when sharing content and take care of their own privacy.

In addition, TikTok uses automated systems to detect and block nude images for user accounts aged 16 to 18. The same security feature can be activated for users over 18 to further protect their content.

