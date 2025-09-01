TikTok will allow sending voice notes, photos, and videos in direct messages

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
06:36 PM • 1806 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
03:53 PM • 10219 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 20509 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 27992 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 163053 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 96587 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 173392 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 180577 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 153882 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 124431 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
51%
746mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 123449 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 122545 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 110825 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 108510 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 101217 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 20509 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 63111 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 173392 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 180577 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 153882 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo06:36 PM • 1832 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 30587 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 160271 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 288992 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 308539 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Mi-8
ChatGPT

TikTok will allow sending voice notes, photos, and videos in direct messages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

TikTok is updating direct messages, allowing users to send 60-second voice notes and up to nine photos/videos at once. Users will also be able to edit content before sending.

TikTok will allow sending voice notes, photos, and videos in direct messages

The social network TikTok is expanding its private messaging features – users will be able to send 60-second voice notes, as well as up to nine photos or videos at once. The platform will also allow editing content before sending, writes UNN with reference to Nacion.

Details

According to Nacion, the goal of the update is to make communication on TikTok more interactive and convenient. The platform, owned by ByteDance, aims for users to not only view entertaining content but also easily exchange messages with friends, similar to how they do on Instagram or X.

Thanks to the new tools, users will be able to send content in private or group chats, edit photos and videos before sending, and also use their smartphone camera or select materials from their gallery.

In a statement to TechCrunch, the company said: "Voice notes will have a maximum duration of 60 seconds."

TikTok launches new parental control features to improve digital experience31.07.25, 05:21 • 3966 views

For security, TikTok has set a restriction: "it will not be allowed to send personal images or videos if it is the first message in a conversation."

The updates will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, and the company emphasizes that users should be careful when sharing content and take care of their own privacy.

In addition, TikTok uses automated systems to detect and block nude images for user accounts aged 16 to 18. The same security feature can be activated for users over 18 to further protect their content.

ByteDance raises TikTok's valuation to over $330 billion, anticipating market value growth28.08.25, 17:08 • 2201 view

Alona Utkina

Technologies
ByteDance
TikTok
Instagram