TikTok launches new parental control features to improve digital experience

TikTok has introduced new features that will give parents more control over their children's use of the short video creation app. This was reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

TikTok is updating its Family Pairing tool, which allows parents to team up with their children to create a safer online environment.

The new version gives parents more options, including the ability to receive notifications when their child posts content publicly, check privacy settings - such as whether video uploads are allowed - and hide certain accounts so they don't appear in their child's feed.

Starting in Europe, the company will also allow parents to block their children's access to certain TikTok accounts.

TikTok has also launched a new wellness feature designed to help users form healthy online habits, from limiting screen time to exploring wellness tools. Users can complete so-called "missions," for which they will receive badges and access to additional materials. All of this will be integrated into a new module available directly in the app.

The company is also launching new features to help online creators work in a less toxic environment. For example, Creator Care Mode is a filter that automatically blocks offensive comments before they are posted. New options for live streams will allow certain words, phrases, and emojis to be muted in real time.

The new features will be rolled out worldwide in the coming months.

