TikTok creates new version of app ahead of expected US sale - media

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 8304 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 31047 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 45211 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 63208 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 116988 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 53961 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 77979 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136068 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 130902 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 260247 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3m/s
31%
744mm
Popular news
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 101373 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 68510 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 41660 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 17680 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 10770 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 8378 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 8428 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 11497 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 18390 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 116988 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 42211 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 260247 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 105060 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 224352 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 248902 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

TikTok creates new version of app ahead of expected US sale - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 331 views

TikTok is developing a new version of its app for users in the US, which is planned to launch on September 5. This comes amid negotiations for the sale of TikTok's US assets, the deadline for which has been extended to September 17.

TikTok creates new version of app ahead of expected US sale - media

TikTok is creating a new version of its application for users in the United States ahead of the planned sale of the application to a group of investors, sources told media outlets, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

TikTok has developed a plan to launch a new app in US app stores on September 5, The Information reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

The report also states that TikTok users will eventually have to download the new app to continue using the service, although the existing app will work until March next year, although the timing may change. 

Addition

This came after US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would begin talks with China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible deal on TikTok.

Trump announced talks with China on TikTok deal05.07.25, 12:51 • 1816 views

Last month, Trump extended the deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets to September 17.

Earlier this year, work was underway on a deal to spin off TikTok's US operations into a new US-based firm, with a controlling stake owned and managed by American investors. It was postponed after China made it clear that it would not approve it following Trump's statements about high tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said that the United States would likely have to get China's approval for the deal.

Trump said there is a group of rich people ready to buy TikTok29.06.25, 18:19 • 4859 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
ByteDance
TikTok
Reuters
Donald Trump
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9