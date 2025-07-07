TikTok creates new version of app ahead of expected US sale - media

TikTok is creating a new version of its application for users in the United States ahead of the planned sale of the application to a group of investors, sources told media outlets, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

TikTok has developed a plan to launch a new app in US app stores on September 5, The Information reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

The report also states that TikTok users will eventually have to download the new app to continue using the service, although the existing app will work until March next year, although the timing may change.

This came after US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would begin talks with China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible deal on TikTok.

Trump announced talks with China on TikTok deal

Last month, Trump extended the deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets to September 17.

Earlier this year, work was underway on a deal to spin off TikTok's US operations into a new US-based firm, with a controlling stake owned and managed by American investors. It was postponed after China made it clear that it would not approve it following Trump's statements about high tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said that the United States would likely have to get China's approval for the deal.

Trump said there is a group of rich people ready to buy TikTok