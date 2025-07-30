Spotify will delete accounts that fail age verification

Streaming service Spotify, on July 30, warned that it would delete accounts that fail age verification in order to block access for younger teenagers and children to explicit music and videos. This was reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

Spotify stated that it would delete user accounts that fail age verification within 90 days. The goal is to block access to explicit content for younger teenagers and children.

You cannot use Spotify if you do not meet the minimum age requirements for your market. If you cannot confirm that you are old enough to use Spotify, your account will be deactivated and subsequently deleted. - the service noted.

Spotify explained: you can refuse age verification, but then access to adult videos will be blocked. For example, when trying to watch a music video marked 18+, Spotify may offer to undergo such verification.

