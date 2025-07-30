$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countries
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Spotify will delete accounts that fail age verification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Spotify has warned that it will delete accounts that fail age verification within 90 days. This will block access to explicit content for younger teenagers and children.

Spotify will delete accounts that fail age verification

Streaming service Spotify, on July 30, warned that it would delete accounts that fail age verification in order to block access for younger teenagers and children to explicit music and videos. This was reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

Spotify stated that it would delete user accounts that fail age verification within 90 days. The goal is to block access to explicit content for younger teenagers and children.

You cannot use Spotify if you do not meet the minimum age requirements for your market. If you cannot confirm that you are old enough to use Spotify, your account will be deactivated and subsequently deleted.

- the service noted.

Spotify explained: you can refuse age verification, but then access to adult videos will be blocked. For example, when trying to watch a music video marked 18+, Spotify may offer to undergo such verification.

Lossless Sound Perfection: Spotify Finally Plans to Release Higher Quality Audio19.06.25, 12:11 • 2517 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
The Daily Telegraph
Spotify