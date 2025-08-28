$41.320.08
ByteDance raises TikTok's valuation to over $330 billion, anticipating market value growth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Chinese giant ByteDance plans a share buyback that will raise TikTok's valuation to over $330 billion. Employees will be offered $200.41 per share, a 5.5% increase from the previous buyback.

ByteDance raises TikTok's valuation to over $330 billion, anticipating market value growth

Chinese giant ByteDance is preparing to launch a new share buyback program that could raise the valuation of the TikTok app to over $330 billion.
Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

ByteDance, the Chinese internet giant behind the popular short-video app TikTok, is considering a large share buyback that would value the company at over $330 billion.

What it's about:

  1. A new share buyback from employees is planned, with the company valued at over $330 billion.
    1. Employees will be offered $200.41 per share, which is 5.5% more than the previous buyback conducted six months ago.

      It is separately noted that Bytedance's revenue for the first quarter even exceeded Meta's revenue.

      Reference

      In terms of revenue in the first quarter of 2025, Bytedance reached over $43 billion. However, ByteDance's market valuation remains significantly lower than Meta, which is valued at approximately $1.9 trillion.

      Analysts explain this difference mainly by the political and regulatory risks the company faces, especially in the United States, where TikTok is viewed with suspicion due to its control by a Chinese company.

      Recall

      TikTok deleted the account of former MP Artem Dmytruk, who is on the international wanted list. 

      The European Commission did not recognize Washington's accusations of discrimination against American technologies within the rules of the European Union's digital services.

      The regulation of economic activity is a sovereign right of the EU and its member states

      - stated the European Commission. 

