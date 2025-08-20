$41.360.10
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 4424 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 14290 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 13318 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 64772 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 29047 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 30737 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 31483 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 146975 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 128052 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
TikTok finally closes pro-Russian channels of Murayev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

TikTok has blocked two accounts of Yevhen Murayev for spreading pro-Russian disinformation. The politician is under NSDC sanctions and is suspected of treason.

TikTok finally closes pro-Russian channels of Murayev

The popular platform TikTok has blocked two accounts of the sanctioned politician Yevhen Murayev, which systematically disseminated pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation. Currently, the politician is trying to restore his presence through a backup channel, but it is also doomed to closure.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

The social network TikTok has blocked two accounts of former People's Deputy and owner of the NASH TV channel, Yevhen Murayev. The reason was the dissemination of pro-Russian messages and disinformation, which contradicts the platform's content policy regarding content that undermines user safety and state interests.

Murayev has already created a backup channel, but experts predict that it will also be blocked in the near future. We remind you that the politician is under sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by a decree of the President of Ukraine, and is a defendant in criminal proceedings on suspicion of high treason.

On July 25, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had notified former People's Deputy Yevhen Murayev of suspicion of high treason.

As the investigation established, Murayev used the controlled TV channel "Nash" to massively spread Kremlin propaganda in Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
TikTok
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine