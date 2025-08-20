TikTok finally closes pro-Russian channels of Murayev

The popular platform TikTok has blocked two accounts of the sanctioned politician Yevhen Murayev, which systematically disseminated pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation. Currently, the politician is trying to restore his presence through a backup channel, but it is also doomed to closure.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

The social network TikTok has blocked two accounts of former People's Deputy and owner of the NASH TV channel, Yevhen Murayev. The reason was the dissemination of pro-Russian messages and disinformation, which contradicts the platform's content policy regarding content that undermines user safety and state interests.

Murayev has already created a backup channel, but experts predict that it will also be blocked in the near future. We remind you that the politician is under sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by a decree of the President of Ukraine, and is a defendant in criminal proceedings on suspicion of high treason.

On July 25, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had notified former People's Deputy Yevhen Murayev of suspicion of high treason.

As the investigation established, Murayev used the controlled TV channel "Nash" to massively spread Kremlin propaganda in Ukraine.