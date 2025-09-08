Access to X, YouTube, and other online platforms restricted in Turkey

In Turkey, access to world-renowned online platforms X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp has been restricted on several internet networks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, EngelliWeb, and Afyon Türkeli Gazetesi.

Details

In Turkey, bandwidth restrictions have been observed for X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Users are experiencing difficulties connecting to these platforms at normal speeds. Problems with access to WhatsApp and Telegram were detected only with some internet providers.

Massive outage of Google and YouTube: what is known

According to Turkish media reports: pages of popular internet platforms like X load slowly or do not load at all.

Currently, the access problem persists. However, some users also note that the platforms are working without issues.

The Turkish Union of Access Providers, responsible for implementing internet blocking decisions, is expected to comment on the situation later.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, users are massively complaining about problems with the WhatsApp messenger – access is unstable or completely absent.

WhatsApp states that Russia is trying to block the messenger to prevent secure communication.