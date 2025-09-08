Access to X, YouTube, and other online platforms restricted in Turkey

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 3360 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 9998 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 16004 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 21602 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 36146 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 59428 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 73969 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79420 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 122516 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 104132 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.8m/s
46%
754mm
Popular news
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appearedSeptember 8, 01:49 AM • 17549 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 20679 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 19459 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 20843 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 11008 views
Publications
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 20933 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 19539 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 20759 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 122515 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 104132 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 20933 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 25277 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 30264 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 62188 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 119276 views
Actual
Fake news
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
SWIFT
Brent Crude

Access to X, YouTube, and other online platforms restricted in Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Bandwidth for X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp has been restricted in Turkey. Users are experiencing difficulties connecting to these platforms.

Access to X, YouTube, and other online platforms restricted in Turkey

In Turkey, access to world-renowned online platforms X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp has been restricted on several internet networks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, EngelliWeb, and Afyon Türkeli Gazetesi.

Details

In Turkey, bandwidth restrictions have been observed for X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Users are experiencing difficulties connecting to these platforms at normal speeds. Problems with access to WhatsApp and Telegram were detected only with some internet providers.

Massive outage of Google and YouTube: what is known04.09.25, 12:50 • 3951 view

According to Turkish media reports: pages of popular internet platforms like X load slowly or do not load at all.

Currently, the access problem persists. However, some users also note that the platforms are working without issues.

The Turkish Union of Access Providers, responsible for implementing internet blocking decisions, is expected to comment on the situation later.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, users are massively complaining about problems with the WhatsApp messenger – access is unstable or completely absent.

WhatsApp states that Russia is trying to block the messenger to prevent secure communication.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
WhatsApp
Telegram
TikTok
Turkey
Ukraine
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram