Massive outage of Google and YouTube: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1262 views

Users worldwide are reporting massive outages of Google and YouTube services. Most problems occurred with Google Maps, Google Search, and Google Drive.

Massive outage of Google and YouTube: what is known

Users from various countries are reporting massive outages in Google and YouTube services. This is stated on the Downdetector portal, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the first complaints began to arrive on Monday around 10:00 AM. The largest number of reports were registered in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, and problems are also noted in Great Britain, France, Italy, the USA, India, and a number of other countries.

Most problems occurred with Google Maps - 53% of all reports. Another 29% of complaints concern Google Search, and 18% - malfunctions in Google Drive.

Most often, users complain about interruptions in the search engine, site failures, and difficulties with logging into their account.

The company has not yet commented on the outage.

Addition

Google is part of the Alphabet holding company, which also includes Android, YouTube, Google Life Sciences, Calico, Sidewalk Labs, Nest, Google Ventures, Google Capital, and Google X.

Recall

The last major Google outage occurred on June 12, 2025. At that time, a number of popular services, such as Spotify, Discord, Facebook, Twitch, Amazon, Cloudflare, Instagram, and others, were not working, and not just Google sites. None of the companies explained the reasons.

Olga Rozgon

