Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 16519 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 16570 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 17389 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 34511 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 21303 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 23101 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22066 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23959 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 43592 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 34510 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 43591 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The famous TikTok and Instagram blogger, who has over 5 million followers, married David Paunall. The couple tied the knot on August 28 at Lake Como, making wedding planning part of their content.

Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married

The 27-year-old blogger with over 5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram announced her marriage to her beloved David Paunall. The couple met in late 2019 and have now decided to officially unite their lives, writes UNN.

The couple decided to get married on August 28 at Lake Como, making the wedding planning itself part of the content: from cake tastings to choosing wedding rings and dresses. Today, Becky shared a portion of wedding photos.

"We got married" and "Thank you, Lancôme, for the most beautiful wedding makeup!" she wrote under the published photos.

The 27-year-old influencer with over five million followers on TikTok and Instagram met her fiancé by chance: he spoke to her in a coffee shop on the eve of the new year 2020. Later, in an interview, he admitted that her aura enchanted him.

After three and a half years of relationship, David proposed to her in Positano during a romantic boat trip specially organized for this and gave the girl an exquisite engagement ring. The couple has been living together for five years and is now looking for a new home - they are considering luxurious estates worth several million dollars.

Addition

Becca Bloom (Rebecca Ma) began sharing videos on TikTok in January 2025 and quickly became a symbol of "RichTok" - a community that showcases the lives of the super-rich. Despite her luxurious style, Becca is quite close to her audience, which quickly earned her over 4 million followers.

She became popular not only by showcasing brands like Dior, Chanel, or Hermes, but also through relationship advice and series where she compares dating to investment strategies. Subscribers watched her private flights, yachts, shopping, and eventually her wedding preparations with Paunall.

Accusations of lying

Some bloggers accused Becky of lying and that the life she broadcasts on social networks does not correspond to reality. In particular, several times there were accusations that the blogger's bags of the super-expensive Hermes brand were not original. The locations where she shoots her videos are not at her home - the girl allegedly just rents apartments or shoots in common areas that look chic. The same applies to wedding preparations. Some subscribers noticed that Becky and her boyfriend have had rings on their fingers for a long time, so they assumed that they were already married. However, Becky explained this by saying that her boyfriend also wore a ring simply because he wanted to feel like her husband, although there was no official marriage between them until August 28.

Addition

In 2000, her parents, Simon Yimin Ma and Heidi Chow, founded Camelot Information Systems in Beijing, specializing in IT services for the financial sector. By 2010, they listed the business on the New York Stock Exchange, raising almost $147 million during the IPO. Four years later, the owners decided to take the company private again.

My best friend and the best dad in the world: Trump's daughter Tiffany congratulated her husband Michael on his birthday27.08.25, 19:41 • 3960 views

