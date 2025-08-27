$41.400.03
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 46210 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 37929 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 13713 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 36395 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 35214 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 39916 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 91703 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 91671 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 109809 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
My best friend and the best dad in the world: Trump's daughter Tiffany congratulated her husband Michael on his birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, congratulated her husband Michael Boulos on his 28th birthday. She posted on Instagram a photo from their 2022 wedding.

My best friend and the best dad in the world: Trump's daughter Tiffany congratulated her husband Michael on his birthday

The daughter of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, from his second marriage – Tiffany – congratulated her husband, businessman Michael Boulos, on his 28th birthday. Trump posted on Instagram, adding a photo from the wedding, which the couple "celebrated" in 2022, reports UNN.

Details

"Happy 28th Birthday to my best friend and the best dad in the world. Our little boy and I hit the jackpot having you," Trump captioned the post, adding a photo from the wedding. Trump also posted photos of her husband and son in her stories.

Addition

Tiffany Trump, 31, is the daughter of US President Donald Trump from his second wife Marla Maples.

Since 2018, Tiffany has been in a relationship with businessman Michael Boulos, and in November 2022, the couple got married.

In 2025, Tiffany gave birth to her first child. The son was named Alexander Trump Boulos.

This is the first child for Tiffany and her husband. In total, Trump has 11 grandchildren: five from his son Donald Trump Jr., three from his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, two from his son Eric Trump, and now one more from Tiffany.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

CultureNews of the World
Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump
United States