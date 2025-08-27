My best friend and the best dad in the world: Trump's daughter Tiffany congratulated her husband Michael on his birthday

The daughter of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, from his second marriage – Tiffany – congratulated her husband, businessman Michael Boulos, on his 28th birthday. Trump posted on Instagram, adding a photo from the wedding, which the couple "celebrated" in 2022, reports UNN.

Details

"Happy 28th Birthday to my best friend and the best dad in the world. Our little boy and I hit the jackpot having you," Trump captioned the post, adding a photo from the wedding. Trump also posted photos of her husband and son in her stories.

Addition

Tiffany Trump, 31, is the daughter of US President Donald Trump from his second wife Marla Maples.

Since 2018, Tiffany has been in a relationship with businessman Michael Boulos, and in November 2022, the couple got married.

In 2025, Tiffany gave birth to her first child. The son was named Alexander Trump Boulos.

This is the first child for Tiffany and her husband. In total, Trump has 11 grandchildren: five from his son Donald Trump Jr., three from his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, two from his son Eric Trump, and now one more from Tiffany.

Trump has his 11th grandchild