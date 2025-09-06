$41.350.00
In Milan, people are bidding farewell to Giorgio Armani. Donatella Versace came to honor the memory of the fashion designer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Donatella Versace joined mourners in Milan to honor the memory of Giorgio Armani, whose body is on display for farewell. The Italian billionaire died at the age of 91.

In Milan, people are bidding farewell to Giorgio Armani. Donatella Versace came to honor the memory of the fashion designer

Donatella Versace joined numerous mourners in Milan to honor the memory of legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, whose body is on display for farewell, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Italian billionaire died at home surrounded by family on Thursday at the age of 91.

His colleague, fashion icon, 70-year-old Donatella Versace, was dressed in a dark suit and left a bouquet of white flowers when she visited the Armani Theater on Saturday to honor his memory. The coffin with Armani's body is surrounded by candles.

Among other prominent guests were Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, who was one of the first to arrive, as well as directors Gabriele Salvatores and Giuseppe Tornatore, Angela Missoni, daughter of the late Italian designer Rosita Missoni, and other famous designers and businessmen.

At the entrance to the theater, Sala told reporters: "A man of extraordinary elegance. Milan is full of Armani's traces. He cannot be forgotten."

The line of mourners stretched for a whole block about two hours after the theater opened, as some said they had to spend several hours to pay their respects.

Among them was Annamaria Longo Dornie from Lago Maggiore, north of Milan, who wore a dark blue Armani jacket for the occasion.

Famous Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies04.09.25, 16:22 • 3966 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Milan
Italy