General strike and mass protests in Italy in support of Gaza

On September 22, workers across Italy stopped work in protest against the situation in Gaza. The general strike lasted from midnight to 11:00 PM and affected public transport, railways, schools, government agencies, and ports. This is reported by UNN with reference to ANSA.it.

Details

In Rome, about 100,000 people gathered near the central railway station, although the police estimated the number at approximately 20,000. In Milan, despite heavy rain, thousands of people marched to the US consulate, where some protesters burned the American flag and chanted insults.

In Pisa, protesters blocked the highway, and in Campi Bisenzio near Florence, bottles and stones were thrown at the factory of the defense concern "Leonardo."

The strike caused cancellations and delays of railway services in Rome, the closure of the M4 metro line in Milan, and in Bologna, students blocked lecture halls at the local university.

In addition, the USB trade union called on Italy to sever ties with Israel in response to the "genocide in Gaza."

Recall

Israeli troops began a ground offensive on Gaza City with the aim of destroying Hamas, which is a new escalation of the conflict. The operation began after Netanyahu's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who supported a swift end to the offensive.

Meanwhile, the United States of America vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. The US explained its position by saying that the resolution did not condemn Hamas harshly enough.