Gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won bronze at the World Cup in Milan

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
06:36 PM • 3840 views
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
05:59 PM • 7962 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
05:24 PM • 8252 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
02:56 PM • 12740 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 73321 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 200472 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 104179 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 97786 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96186 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77463 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
80%
742mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy discussed with Sybiha the appointment of new ambassadors and announced a meetingJuly 19, 11:24 AM • 5374 views
Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is knownJuly 19, 11:40 AM • 11825 views
The government discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations: the focus is on scaling "anti-Shahed" solutionsJuly 19, 12:00 PM • 4418 views
Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attackJuly 19, 12:41 PM • 9618 views
"This is death, guys. Farewell. Glory to Ukraine": Zelenskyy posthumously awarded teenagers killed by occupiers in Berdiansk01:56 PM • 10174 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 200470 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 131081 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 198876 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 220754 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 398398 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Usyk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 11499 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 73321 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 135857 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 139162 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 144305 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series

Gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won bronze at the World Cup in Milan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

Taisiia Onofriichuk won a bronze medal in the individual all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage in Milan. She also qualified for all four finals, which will take place on July 20.

Gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won bronze at the World Cup in Milan

Taisiia Onofriichuk won a bronze medal in the individual all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage in Milan, Italy. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

The 17-year-old Ukrainian's score was 114.150 points. Gold went to Italy's Sofia Raffaeli (118.250 points), and silver to Germany's Darja Varfolomeev (117.450 points).

- the post states.

It is noted that Taisiia also qualified for all four finals, which will take place on Sunday, July 20.

"Polina Karika showed the 13th result in the all-around and will compete in the hoop final tomorrow," the department added.

Recall

UNN previously reported that the Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team won gold and bronze at the Grand Prix stage in France. Taisiia Onofriichuk took first place, and Polina Karika took third in the all-around.

Historical Breakthrough: Ukrainian Juniors Won the Country's First-Ever Gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition22.06.25, 19:09 • 4089 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Sports
Milan
France
Italy
Germany
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9