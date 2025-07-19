Gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won bronze at the World Cup in Milan

Taisiia Onofriichuk won a bronze medal in the individual all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup stage in Milan, Italy. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

The 17-year-old Ukrainian's score was 114.150 points. Gold went to Italy's Sofia Raffaeli (118.250 points), and silver to Germany's Darja Varfolomeev (117.450 points). - the post states.

It is noted that Taisiia also qualified for all four finals, which will take place on Sunday, July 20.

"Polina Karika showed the 13th result in the all-around and will compete in the hoop final tomorrow," the department added.

Recall

UNN previously reported that the Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team won gold and bronze at the Grand Prix stage in France. Taisiia Onofriichuk took first place, and Polina Karika took third in the all-around.

