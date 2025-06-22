Historical Breakthrough: Ukrainian Juniors Won the Country's First-Ever Gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition

The junior national team of Ukraine won gold and bronze medals at the World Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Ukrainian athletes, representatives of the junior national team of Ukraine, took first place in the final of the competition in Sofia, in group exercises with clubs. They scored 24,900 points.

Composition of winners:

Anastasia Nikolenko, Oleksandra Nikol Samoukina, Kateryna Shershen, Margarita Melnyk, Agata Bilenko and Taisiya Redka.

Second and third places were taken by:

Italian national team (24,200);

Bulgarian team (24,150)

the Ukrainian team won a bronze medal in the all-around in group exercises. In the final with 5 hoops, the Ukrainians took 6th place (24.100).

