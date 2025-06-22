Historical Breakthrough: Ukrainian Juniors Won the Country's First-Ever Gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's junior national team won gold medals at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Sofia in group exercises with clubs, scoring 24.900 points. The team also won a bronze medal in the all-around.
The junior national team of Ukraine won gold and bronze medals at the World Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Sofia, Bulgaria.
UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.
Details
Ukrainian athletes, representatives of the junior national team of Ukraine, took first place in the final of the competition in Sofia, in group exercises with clubs. They scored 24,900 points.
Composition of winners:
Anastasia Nikolenko, Oleksandra Nikol Samoukina, Kateryna Shershen, Margarita Melnyk, Agata Bilenko and Taisiya Redka.
Second and third places were taken by:
- Italian national team (24,200);
- Bulgarian team (24,150)
It is also important to note that
the Ukrainian team won a bronze medal in the all-around in group exercises. In the final with 5 hoops, the Ukrainians took 6th place (24.100).
Recall
UNN previously reported that the Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team won gold and bronze at the Grand Prix stage in France. Taisiya Onofriychuk took first place, Polina Karika - third in the all-around.