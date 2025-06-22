Historical Breakthrough: Ukrainian Juniors Won the Country's First-Ever Gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 13229 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 35084 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 39412 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 60294 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 154990 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 128546 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 235888 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 127704 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 139183 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 298808 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.3m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
Ukrainian DeepStrike on the territory of the Russian Federation exceeds the cost of defeat by 15 times - SyrskyiJune 22, 09:02 AM • 34677 views
Scandal in Koncha-Zaspa: Zhovten sanatorium may be given to Kaufman - mediaJune 22, 09:22 AM • 59890 views
Fake Wedding at Disneyland Paris: Briton Arrested for Attempting to 'Marry' 9-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl12:44 PM • 30837 views
The Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes01:42 PM • 116963 views
Chernyshov at home: Minister of National Unity of Ukraine announced his return03:39 PM • 23545 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 235888 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 298808 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 252361 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 182889 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 231915 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 61772 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 154990 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 66154 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 69802 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 76180 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

Historical Breakthrough: Ukrainian Juniors Won the Country's First-Ever Gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

Ukraine's junior national team won gold medals at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Sofia in group exercises with clubs, scoring 24.900 points. The team also won a bronze medal in the all-around.

Historical Breakthrough: Ukrainian Juniors Won the Country's First-Ever Gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition

The junior national team of Ukraine won gold and bronze medals at the World Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Sofia, Bulgaria.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian athletes, representatives of the junior national team of Ukraine, took first place in the final of the competition in Sofia, in group exercises with clubs. They scored 24,900 points.

Composition of winners:

Anastasia Nikolenko, Oleksandra Nikol Samoukina, Kateryna Shershen, Margarita Melnyk, Agata Bilenko and Taisiya Redka.

Second and third places were taken by:

  • Italian national team (24,200);
    • Bulgarian team (24,150)

      It is also important to note that

      the Ukrainian team won a bronze medal in the all-around in group exercises. In the final with 5 hoops, the Ukrainians took 6th place (24.100).

      Recall

      UNN previously reported that the Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team won gold and bronze at the Grand Prix stage in France. Taisiya Onofriychuk took first place, Polina Karika - third in the all-around.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Sports
      France
      Bulgaria
      Italy
      Ukraine
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9