Prada to release "Made in India" sandals for $930 after wave of criticism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Italian brand Prada will create 2,000 pairs of sandals in India, inspired by traditional footwear, following criticism. Each pair will retail for approximately $930, combining Indian craftsmanship and Italian technology.

Italian luxury clothing brand Prada will create a limited series of sandals in India, inspired by traditional Indian footwear, and will sell each pair for approximately 800 euros (930 dollars), said senior company executive Lorenzo Bertelli. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The brand plans to make 2,000 pairs of sandals in two Indian regions — Maharashtra and Karnataka — in cooperation with state organizations. This will combine Indian craftsmanship and Italian production technologies.

"We will combine the traditional skills of local artisans with our technologies"

- explained Bertelli.

The collection will go on sale in February 2026 in 40 Prada stores worldwide and online.

Six months ago, Prada faced criticism for showcasing sandals similar to ancient Indian chappals at a show in Milan. Photos quickly spread online, causing outrage among Indian artisans and politicians. The company later acknowledged that the design was inspired by ancient Indian styles and began negotiations with artisans for collaboration.

Personnel changes at Versace: Creative Director Vitale resigns after brand acquisition by Prada04.12.25, 21:51 • 4309 views

Prada has now signed an agreement with Sant Rohidas Leather Industries, Charmakar Development Corporation (LIDCOM), and Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDKAR) — organizations that support India's leather traditions.

"We want to popularize this traditional Indian footwear - chappals"

- said Bertelli.

As part of a three-year partnership, local artisans will be trained in modern techniques and given the opportunity to work short-term at the Prada Academy in Italy. Chappals are handmade by people from marginalized communities, and cooperation with Prada will help increase their incomes, attract young people to the craft, and preserve traditions that are threatened by cheap copies.

Bertelli also noted that the project and training programs will cost several million euros, and artisans will receive fair pay.

Addition

Regarding Prada's expansion in India, the company does not plan new clothing stores or factories in the coming year. "We will not open new stores in India yet, but we are seriously considering such a possibility in the next three to five years," Bertelli said.

The luxury goods market in India is estimated at approximately $7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach about $30 billion by 2030. But it is significantly smaller than the Chinese market. Most international brands enter the Indian market through partnerships with large conglomerates, but Prada wants to do it independently, even if it takes longer, considering India a "real potential market."

Prada acquires Versace after years of negotiations03.12.25, 17:20 • 3170 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Brand
Reuters
India
Milan
China