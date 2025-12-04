Personnel changes at Versace: Creative Director Vitale resigns after brand acquisition by Prada

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
07:56 PM • 620 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
04:56 PM • 8994 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 19634 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 19650 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 33380 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 20024 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 20449 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 20645 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 28929 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 47742 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.3m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?December 4, 11:36 AM • 15901 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 24734 views
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leadersDecember 4, 12:47 PM • 12987 views
"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackoutsDecember 4, 01:45 PM • 10806 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 10283 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 19634 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 24760 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 33380 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 41283 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 67643 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Chernihiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 10299 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 24920 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 26578 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 71409 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 74204 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Film

Personnel changes at Versace: Creative Director Vitale resigns after brand acquisition by Prada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Versace Creative Director Dario Vitale is resigning eight months after his appointment. This comes two days after the Prada Group completed its acquisition of Versace for 1.375 billion euros in cash.

Personnel changes at Versace: Creative Director Vitale resigns after brand acquisition by Prada
Photo: AP

Italian fashion brand Versace announced the dismissal of creative director Dario Vitale just eight months after his appointment. The dismissal took place on Thursday, just two days after Prada Group completed the acquisition of Versace for 1.375 billion euros in cash, marking a new era for the fashion house. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details 

We would like to sincerely thank Dario for his outstanding contribution to the development of the brand's creative strategy during this transitional period and wish him all the best in his future endeavors 

— reads the Versace statement.

EU allowed Prada to acquire Versace for $1.375 billion30.09.25, 18:11 • 3887 views

Dario Vitale, who became only the third creative director of Versace after Gianni and Donatella Versace, will leave the brand on December 12. His successor will be announced later, and in the meantime, the creative team will be led by CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger.

Vitale's appointment in April was a significant event for the fashion house, and his first collection debuted in September.

Prada acquires Versace after years of negotiations03.12.25, 17:20 • 3036 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Brand
Associated Press