Personnel changes at Versace: Creative Director Vitale resigns after brand acquisition by Prada

Photo: AP

Italian fashion brand Versace announced the dismissal of creative director Dario Vitale just eight months after his appointment. The dismissal took place on Thursday, just two days after Prada Group completed the acquisition of Versace for 1.375 billion euros in cash, marking a new era for the fashion house. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

We would like to sincerely thank Dario for his outstanding contribution to the development of the brand's creative strategy during this transitional period and wish him all the best in his future endeavors — reads the Versace statement.

Dario Vitale, who became only the third creative director of Versace after Gianni and Donatella Versace, will leave the brand on December 12. His successor will be announced later, and in the meantime, the creative team will be led by CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger.

Vitale's appointment in April was a significant event for the fashion house, and his first collection debuted in September.

