Uzbekistan has finally banned the circulation of vapes and e-cigarettes: what is the liability for violating the new norms?

11:00 AM
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
10:44 AM
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
09:41 AM
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - media
November 28, 06:12 AM
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underway
07:16 AM
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender
07:24 AM
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
07:39 AM
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
10:45 AM
Publications
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
12:04 PM
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
11:00 AM
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
10:45 AM
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
07:39 AM
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Andriy Yermak
Viktor Orbán
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Washington, D.C.
Hungary
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM
Uzbekistan has finally banned the circulation of vapes and e-cigarettes: what is the liability for violating the new norms?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law completely banning the circulation of vapes and electronic cigarettes. Violations are punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Uzbekistan has finally banned the circulation of vapes and e-cigarettes: what is the liability for violating the new norms?

The authorities of Uzbekistan have finally banned vapes and electronic cigarettes for citizens of the country. Strict liability is introduced for violating this ban - up to 5 years of imprisonment, reports UNN with reference to gazeta.uz.

Details

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law that completely bans the circulation of vapes in the country and introduces criminal liability for any operations with these products. The ban applies to the purchase, storage, transportation, transfer, production, import, and export of vapes, electronic cigarettes, and nicotine liquids.

In case of violation of the new legislative norms, the court may impose a large fine, correctional labor for up to three years, or restriction or deprivation of liberty from three to five years.

The Uzbek authorities explain the new, stricter bans by the growing popularity of vapes and electronic tobacco products among teenagers and young people.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2025, smoking has been banned in the streets and public places of the Italian city of Milan. Violators can be fined from 40 to 240 euros.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
