Uzbekistan has finally banned the circulation of vapes and e-cigarettes: what is the liability for violating the new norms?

The authorities of Uzbekistan have finally banned vapes and electronic cigarettes for citizens of the country. Strict liability is introduced for violating this ban - up to 5 years of imprisonment, reports UNN with reference to gazeta.uz.

Details

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law that completely bans the circulation of vapes in the country and introduces criminal liability for any operations with these products. The ban applies to the purchase, storage, transportation, transfer, production, import, and export of vapes, electronic cigarettes, and nicotine liquids.

In case of violation of the new legislative norms, the court may impose a large fine, correctional labor for up to three years, or restriction or deprivation of liberty from three to five years.

The Uzbek authorities explain the new, stricter bans by the growing popularity of vapes and electronic tobacco products among teenagers and young people.

Recall

