"Close the sky over Ukraine": Ukrainian community held rallies in European capitals

Last weekend, rallies in support of Ukraine took place in a number of European capitals and other European cities. Ukrainians called on partners to strengthen international assistance to protect against Russian air attacks, reports UNN.

Details

On August 2-3, rallies in support of Ukraine took place in Paris, Milan, Warsaw, Madrid, Rotterdam, and other European cities. Hundreds of Ukrainians came out with calls for increased international assistance to protect rear cities from Russian air attacks.

The participants drew attention to Russia's terror against civilians, the death of civilians during missile attacks, and called on Western governments to accelerate the transfer of modern air defense systems to Ukraine.

"Russian missiles kill children", "Air defense is civilian protection", "Russia is a terrorist state" - these were the slogans on the placards held by the protesters.

Representatives of the Ukrainian community condemned attempts by Russian propaganda to discredit Ukraine on the international arena. According to the organizers, rallies are also planned in other European countries, including Great Britain, over the next few weeks.

Recall

The Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine as part of the American PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems.