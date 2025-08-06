$41.680.11
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 39969 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 30323 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 33951 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 36181 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 62732 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 33766 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 123824 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 78285 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 165771 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 88358 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
"Close the sky over Ukraine": Ukrainian community held rallies in European capitals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

On August 2-3, Ukrainians held rallies in European cities, calling for increased international aid to protect against Russian air attacks. Participants demanded accelerated transfer of air defense systems and condemned Russian propaganda.

"Close the sky over Ukraine": Ukrainian community held rallies in European capitals

Last weekend, rallies in support of Ukraine took place in a number of European capitals and other European cities. Ukrainians called on partners to strengthen international assistance to protect against Russian air attacks, reports UNN.

Details

On August 2-3, rallies in support of Ukraine took place in Paris, Milan, Warsaw, Madrid, Rotterdam, and other European cities. Hundreds of Ukrainians came out with calls for increased international assistance to protect rear cities from Russian air attacks.

The participants drew attention to Russia's terror against civilians, the death of civilians during missile attacks, and called on Western governments to accelerate the transfer of modern air defense systems to Ukraine.

"Russian missiles kill children", "Air defense is civilian protection", "Russia is a terrorist state" - these were the slogans on the placards held by the protesters.

Representatives of the Ukrainian community condemned attempts by Russian propaganda to discredit Ukraine on the international arena. According to the organizers, rallies are also planned in other European countries, including Great Britain, over the next few weeks.

Recall

The Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine as part of the American PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

