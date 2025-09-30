$41.320.16
The famous Milan stadium "San Siro" will be demolished: a new arena will be built in its place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

The Milan City Council has approved the demolition of the San Siro stadium. A new 71,500-seat arena worth 1.2 billion euros will be built in its place.

The famous Milan stadium "San Siro" will be demolished: a new arena will be built in its place

The iconic Italian football stadium "San Siro", also known as "Giuseppe Meazza", will be demolished and replaced by a new arena. Euronews writes about this, reports UNN.

The famous Milan football stadium "San Siro" will be demolished. After overnight debates, the city council approved the sale of the arena to football clubs "Milan" and "Inter", which play their home matches there.

- the publication writes.

A new 71,500-seat arena is planned to be built on the site of the demolished stadium as part of a 1.2 billion euro project.

The decision to sell San Siro and the surrounding areas for 197 million euros was approved by 24 votes to 20 around 3 am after a debate that lasted almost 12 hours.

Milan and Inter had threatened to build stadiums outside the city if the plan was rejected.

Italian media express concerns that, given that both clubs are owned by American investment funds, these companies could one day profit from selling the land. There are also complaints from people who would prefer to preserve one of the country's most famous football stadiums.

The sale must be completed by November 10, when the second tier of San Siro, completed 70 years ago, will acquire historical significance and become virtually impossible to demolish.

Reportedly, about 90% of the stadium will be demolished, but the historical part of the second tier will remain intact.

Last week, the clubs announced agreements with architectural firms Foster + Partners and Manica to design the new stadium, after the city council issued preliminary approval for the sale.

The new stadium will be part of a city redevelopment project covering approximately 281,000 square meters.

The idea is for the new stadium to be ready by the time Italy co-hosts the UEFA Euro 2032 with Turkey.

Milan and Inter called the city council's decision "historic and crucial for the future of the clubs and the city."

"Awaiting official notification of the results of the council's discussion from the municipal government, the clubs look with confidence and responsibility to the next stages of the process that will lead them to the creation of a new stadium that meets the highest international standards: a world-class facility that will become a new architectural icon of Milan and a symbol of the passion of football fans around the world," the clubs stated.

Addition

San Siro was built in 1925 and is the largest stadium in Italy, with a capacity of 80,000 spectators. It will host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Initially, the stadium belonged only to Milan and was only its home arena. In 1947, Inter acquired ownership of the stadium, and since then, San Siro has been the arena for two teams.

Milan fans call the stadium exclusively by its historical name "San Siro", while Inter fans call it "Giuseppe Meazza".

The stadium is also used for national team games. In 1965, 1970, and 2001, San Siro hosted the Champions League (or European Cup) finals. The stadium also hosted one of the rounds of the UEFA Cup final match.

Recall

The 2026/2027 Champions League final will be held at the "Metropolitano" stadium, which is the home arena of Madrid's "Atlético".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

