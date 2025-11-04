Ferrari soars: record quarter and shocking plans

Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari reported a 5% increase in core operating profit in the third quarter of 2025, exceeding analysts' expectations. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the company, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the July-September period amounted to 670 million euros (781 million US dollars), exceeding analysts' average forecast of 649 million euros. The company attributes the profit growth to strong pricing policies and high demand for personalized car elements in the SF90 XX and 12Cilindri lineups. At the same time, car deliveries remained almost at the level of the previous quarter - 3401 units.

Following the publication of the results, Ferrari shares on the Milan Stock Exchange rose by 1.8%, recovering some of the losses that amounted to almost a fifth of their value since the beginning of October due to analysts' disappointment with the company's long-term financial goals.

Additionally

Ferrari confirmed its annual forecasts and expects net revenue of at least 7.1 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of at least 2.72 billion euros in 2025. As part of its new long-term business plan, the company plans for 2030 a net revenue of approximately 9 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of at least 3.6 billion euros.

Recall

Ferrari's first electric car will not replace the 296 or 12Cilindri supercars, but will complement the model range. The company will focus on larger Gran Turismo class cars, as electric vehicle technologies are not yet ready for supercars.