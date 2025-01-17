“I was waiting for one leader of Slovakia - another one came": Zelenskyy meets with the head of the Slovak opposition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had met with the leader of the opposition party "Progressive Slovakia" Michal Šimečka, the parties discussed, among other things, energy security issues, UNN reports.

Details

"Friday. I was waiting for one leader of Slovakia, and another arrived. It was a good meeting with Slovak parliamentarians. The delegation was headed by Michal Šimečka (leader of the opposition party Progressive Slovakia - ed.). We had a very concrete and constructive conversation. Ukraine is grateful to the people of Slovakia for their support, and we are ready for an open and mutually beneficial dialogue on all issues, including energy. This dialogue should strengthen our nations - Ukraine and Slovakia, not Moscow," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"I am glad that we can find mutual understanding with the Slovak side and provide proper answers to the issues of energy security and geopolitical certainty," the President noted.

AddendumAddendum

On January 13, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talks on stopping Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He proposed to meet for talks in Slovakia, near the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, but invited the Slovak PM to Kyiv on Friday.

Fico said on January 16 that he could meet with Zelenskyy in the next few days.