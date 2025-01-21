ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zelenskyy arrives in Davos: what's on the visit program

Kyiv  •  UNN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum. He is scheduled to hold talks with leaders from Latin America and Asia, as well as meetings with representatives of big business.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum, Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nikiforov told Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

"President Zelensky has arrived in Davos, Switzerland," Nikiforov was quoted as saying.

The President is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum.

The program also includes bilateral talks with leaders from Latin America and Asia, as well as meetings with big business and other events.

Zelenskyy responds to Fico's offer to meet in Davos18.01.25, 13:57 • 85448 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
davosDavos
switzerlandSwitzerland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

