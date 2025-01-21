Zelenskyy arrives in Davos: what's on the visit program

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum, Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nikiforov told Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

"President Zelensky has arrived in Davos, Switzerland," Nikiforov was quoted as saying.

The President is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum.

The program also includes bilateral talks with leaders from Latin America and Asia, as well as meetings with big business and other events.

