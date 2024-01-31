Ukrainian fencer Darya Varfolomeieva wins bronze at the Davos Grand Prix tournament

At the Davos tournament, Kyiv's Daria Varfolomeieva won her first career bronze medal at a Grand Prix tournament. The victory of the Ukrainian female epee fencer was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The first medal in her career at a Grand Prix tournament was won by Ukrainian fencer Daria Varfolomeieva. The 24-year-old from Kyiv became a bronze medalist in the individual competition at the tournament in Doha (Qatar). ... Congratulations to Daria and her coaches and we wish her to add to her medal collection as soon as possible! - congratulated the athlete in the department.

Details

According to information from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, on her way to the award, Daria Varfolomeieva first defeated two-time Olympic medalist Rossella Fiamingo of Italy 15:6. And then she defeated the current world champion, Frenchwoman Marie-Florence Candassami, 11:10.

However, in the semifinals, our fencer was stopped by Italian Giulia Rizzi. The score was 12:15.

