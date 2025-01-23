Business expects the active phase of the war to end this year - Svyrydenko

The First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said that business expects the active phase of the war to end in 2025. She said this during the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, according to UNN.

Details

The Vice Prime Minister emphasized that business is interested in investing in Ukraine, but it requires clear guarantees of security and stability. She noted that NATO is one of the most effective mechanisms for providing such guarantees and emphasized the importance of practical arrangements that will ensure security for investors and businesses.

Overall, the business is very optimistic and expects the active phase of the war to end this year. But we have to negotiate security guarantees and their practical implementation. And sanctions must remain, they must be strengthened, and then we must discuss and can discuss a peace agreement - said the Vice Prime Minister.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to quickly end the war in Ukraine through talks with Putin and Zelensky. Advisers to the president-elect acknowledged that a settlement could take months.