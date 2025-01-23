Business expects the active phase of the war to end this year - Svyrydenko

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 84663 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100066 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107989 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110882 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131403 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103728 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135249 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103772 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Business expects the active phase of the war to end this year - Svyrydenko

Business expects the active phase of the war to end this year - Svyrydenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30664 views

First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has expressed optimistic business expectations that the active phase of the war will end in 2025. Investment in Ukraine requires security guarantees, including through NATO mechanisms.

The First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said that business expects the active phase of the war to end in 2025. She said this during the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, according to UNN.

Details 

The Vice Prime Minister emphasized that business is interested in investing in Ukraine, but it requires clear guarantees of security and stability. She noted that NATO is one of the most effective mechanisms for providing such guarantees and emphasized the importance of practical arrangements that will ensure security for investors and businesses.

Overall, the business is very optimistic and expects the active phase of the war to end this year. But we have to negotiate security guarantees and their practical implementation. And sanctions must remain, they must be strengthened, and then we must discuss and can discuss a peace agreement

- said the Vice Prime Minister.

Recall 

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to quickly end the war in Ukraine through talks with Putin and Zelensky. Advisers to the president-elect acknowledged that a settlement could take months.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarEconomyPolitics
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
davosDavos
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

