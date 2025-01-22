The EU will provide Ukraine with 35 billion euros of financial assistance in 2025

In 2025, the European Union will provide Ukraine with financial assistance worth 35 billion euros under the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X-account of the Vice President of the European Commission, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis.

“The EU is providing financial support to Ukraine through the G7 ERA and the Ukraine Facility in the amount of 35 billion euros until 2025,” Dombrovskis wrote after meeting with Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Davos.

He also added that he and Svyrydenko “discussed enlargement and steps towards the EU Single Market.

Ukraine will receive €30.6 billion in budget support from the EU in 2025 through various sources of funding. The funds will be used for the priority needs of the state budget, including social and economic programs.