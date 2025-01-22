ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100427 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101768 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109742 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112449 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133759 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104190 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136914 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103818 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113470 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

The EU will provide Ukraine with 35 billion euros of financial assistance in 2025

The EU will provide Ukraine with 35 billion euros of financial assistance in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44799 views

European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has announced financial assistance to Ukraine through the G7 ERA and Ukraine Facility. The funds will be used for the priority needs of the state budget and economic programs.

In 2025, the European Union will provide Ukraine with financial assistance worth 35 billion euros under the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X-account of the Vice President of the European Commission, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis.

Details

“The EU is providing financial support to Ukraine through the G7 ERA and the Ukraine Facility in the amount of 35 billion euros until 2025,” Dombrovskis wrote after meeting with Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Davos.

Image

He also added that he and Svyrydenko “discussed enlargement and steps towards the EU Single Market.

Recall

Ukraine will receive €30.6 billion in budget support from the EU in 2025 through various sources of funding. The funds will be used for the priority needs of the state budget, including social and economic programs.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
davosDavos
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising