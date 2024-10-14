Putin should not rely on our support - Scholz
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany remains one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine after the United States. He emphasized that Germany's goal is to protect Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.
The Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin cannot count on the support of Germany, which remains one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine after the United States. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with the Schweriner Volkszeitung, UNN reports.
Germany is the biggest supporter of Ukraine in Europe, after the United States we are the second biggest supporter in the world, and we will remain so. This is an important signal for Ukraine - and a crystal clear signal to Putin: the Russian president should not rely on our support
According to him, Putin has been waging a horrific war for more than two and a half years, which has led to a large number of deaths and destruction.
Scholz emphasized that their goal is to ensure that Ukraine can defend its independence and sovereignty.
“Many countries around the world see it the same way we do. There have already been several international conferences in Copenhagen, Jeddah, Valletta, Davos and most recently in Burgenstock in Switzerland to discuss how to end this war. At the next conference, Russia should sit down at the table,” he added.
Recall
Germany, with the support of Belgium, Denmark, and Norway, will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 1.4 billion euros by the end of the year, including air defense systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars, and ammunition.