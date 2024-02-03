Luge: Ukrainian duo finishes the season in first place in the Junior World Cup standings

The Ukrainian two-man crew finished the season in the lead of the overall standings of the Luge Junior World Cup 2023/24. UNN reports this with reference to the NOC of Ukraine and the Olympic team.

"The Ukrainian two-man crew of Natasha Khitrenko and Victoria Koval finished the season in the lead of the overall standings of the Luge Junior World Cup 2023/24. Our two shared the first place with the Germans Elisa-Marie Storch and Pauline Patz, who also scored exactly 300 points," the statement said.

It is reported that the girls' two-man luge competition was held at five of the six stages of the Junior World Cup.

"Khytrenko and Koval won gold and bronze in Park City, finished third in Whistler, and are one step off the podium at the final 2023/24 World Junior Cup, which is being hosted this weekend by St. Moritz-Chelerin (Switzerland)," the statement said.

It is noted that the women's doubles luge competition will debut in the program of the next Winter Olympics in 2026.

