Anton Dukach set the national record of Ukraine at the World Luge Championships

Ukrainian luger Anton Dukach has set a national record at the Luge World Championships. This happened at the tournament in Altenberg, Germany, according to Suspilne.Sport, UNN reports .

Details

The men's single luge competition took place on Saturday, December 27. In addition to Dukach, the Ukrainian national team was represented by Andriy Mandziy and Danylo Martsinovskiy, with a total of 36 athletes taking part in the tournament.

Anton Dukach took an intermediate 16th place after the first ride, but managed to improve his result in the second attempt, finishing 12th with a total time of 1:49.419 minutes.

Anton Dukach's 12th place is a new national record for Ukraine at the World Cup in men's single luge.

Anton Dukach is a 28-year-old Ukrainian luger who represents Lviv region in the competition.

He made his World Cup debut in the 2012/13 season. He has played at two Olympics and three World Cups.

Dukach's best result in his career in the overall World Cup standings was 23rd place in the 2020/21 season.