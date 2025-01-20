Today, January 20, the World Economic Forum opens in Davos, Switzerland. This year's theme of the forum is "Cooperation for the Intellectual Age," which will address key global and regional challenges. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the event.

Details

The World Economic Forum will be held in Davos on January 20-24. World leaders will discuss responding to geopolitical turmoil, spurring growth to raise living standards, and managing a just and inclusive energy transition.

The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine House Davos will open at 16:00 CET. The first panel discussion will focus on common interests of the United States and Ukraine, followed by a live broadcast of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump from Washington, D.C.

Ukraine House Davos will be open until 21.00 on January 23.

Addendum

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the World Economic Forum tomorrow, January 21. It was reported that Zelenskyy will deliver a special speech and answer questions.

US President Donald Trump will participate in the meeting online on Thursday, January 23. Other world leaders who will attend the forum, which will include 60 heads of state and government, include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Vice Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang.