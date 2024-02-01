ukenru
China's new defense minister declares "support for Russia in the Ukrainian issue" - Russian Defense Ministry

China's new defense minister declares "support for Russia in the Ukrainian issue" - Russian Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33484 views

China's new defense minister, Dong Jun, expressed support for Russia on the Ukrainian issue during his first talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The new Minister of Defense of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Admiral Dong Jun, said that Beijing "supports Russia in the Ukrainian issue" and the West will not be able to prevent us. The words of the new Chinese minister were quoted by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

In recent years, the United States and the West have been isolating Russia, we understand this, and we strongly support justice by providing support on the Ukrainian issue. Despite the fact that the United States and Europe continue to put pressure on the Chinese side. Defense cooperation between China and the European Union has taken a hit. But we will not change or abandon our policy because of this. They will not be able to interfere with normal Sino-Russian cooperation.

- said Dong Jun.

Details

China's new Defense Minister Dong Jun made this statement during his first talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, which took place online on January 31.

During the conversation, Shoigu said that Russian-Chinese relations are currently experiencing "the best period in their history." According to him, the coordination of the two countries' actions allegedly has a stabilizing effect on the situation in the world and "helps to reduce the conflict potential." He also said that the new Chinese minister had studied in Moscow. This is his first international contact after his appointment.

The head of the Russian defense ministry noted that Russia and China regularly conduct joint military exercises. At the same time, he claims that they are uniting in a military bloc, and their activities "are not directed against third countries.

A clear signal to the United States: DPRK tests intercontinental ballistic missile19.12.23, 11:37 • 23088 views

Optional

On December 29, former Chinese Navy Commander Dong Jun was appointed the new Minister of Defense of China. He replaced Li Shangfu, who had disappeared from public view a few months earlier.

According to Western media, the United States considers Li Shangfu's disappearance to be another sign of unrest in Beijing's military and foreign policy establishment. It is noted that this incident continues a series of disappearances of other high-ranking Chinese officials.

At the same time, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang speaking at the WEF in Davos said that China has proven to be "trustworthy" and called on countries "on all sides" to treat each other sincerely,

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsNews of the World
davosDavos
beijingBeijing
european-unionEuropean Union
north-koreaNorth Korea
europeEurope
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

