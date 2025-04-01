Famous skier from Norway finished his career at the World Cup: The media found out the details
Norwegian skier Håvard Solås Taugbøl will end his career at the World Cup. He will join Team Ragde Charge, where he will compete alongside Stina Nilsson.
Norwegian skier Håvard Solås Taugbøl has decided to end his career at the Cross-Country Skiing World Cup. This was reported by the Norwegian media NRK, reports UNN.
According to media reports, Taugbøl has signed a contract with the Team Ragde Charge team. He will participate in competitions as part of this team during the next competitions. The famous ex-biathlete Stina Nilsson will compete for the same team.
Håvard Solås Taugbøl made his debut in the Cross-Country Skiing World Cup on December 15, 2013 in Davos: he then took 21st place in the sprint. In 2021, the athlete made his debut at the World Championships. He won a bronze medal in the individual sprint in the classic style.
