Canada announces new sanctions package against Russia: targeting tankers and cyber infrastructure

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced a new package of Canadian sanctions against Russia, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the new sanctions package includes restrictions on 100 tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet", 13 individuals and 11 companies, including drone manufacturers and developers, as well as several Russian liquefied natural gas companies.

For the first time, Canada has also sanctioned companies that support Russia's cyber infrastructure, which is used in its hybrid strategies against Ukraine.

"As the G7 chair in 2025, Canada has made it a priority to support and strengthen our assistance to Ukraine," said the Canadian Foreign Minister.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed deep gratitude to Canada for its leadership in the Group of Seven, energy assistance, including the latest aid package worth $70 million. He noted the recent successful visit of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Ukraine. The Minister also thanked Canada for its active role in the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, contributions within PURL and other support.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the ties between Ukraine and Canada are based on strong connections between our peoples. He expressed gratitude to all Ukrainians in Canada, all our communities, for their active role, voice and efforts to support our state.

