Canada announces new sanctions package against Russia: targeting tankers and cyber infrastructure

03:00 PM • 942 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 7352 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13691 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14355 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18867 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36866 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60772 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80692 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124158 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56214 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50067 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48374 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47683 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 24520 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27705 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 10676 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27820 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 20460 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47797 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124160 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 14146 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48463 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50157 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 31388 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 45685 views
Canada announces new sanctions package against Russia: targeting tankers and cyber infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Canada has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on 100 "shadow fleet" tankers, 13 individuals, and 11 companies. For the first time, Canada has also imposed sanctions on companies supporting Russia's cyber infrastructure, which is used in hybrid strategies against Ukraine.

Canada announces new sanctions package against Russia: targeting tankers and cyber infrastructure

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced a new package of Canadian sanctions against Russia, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the new sanctions package includes restrictions on 100 tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet", 13 individuals and 11 companies, including drone manufacturers and developers, as well as several Russian liquefied natural gas companies.

For the first time, Canada has also sanctioned companies that support Russia's cyber infrastructure, which is used in its hybrid strategies against Ukraine.

"As the G7 chair in 2025, Canada has made it a priority to support and strengthen our assistance to Ukraine," said the Canadian Foreign Minister.

Add

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed deep gratitude to Canada for its leadership in the Group of Seven, energy assistance, including the latest aid package worth $70 million. He noted the recent successful visit of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Ukraine. The Minister also thanked Canada for its active role in the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, contributions within PURL and other support.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the ties between Ukraine and Canada are based on strong connections between our peoples. He expressed gratitude to all Ukrainians in Canada, all our communities, for their active role, voice and efforts to support our state.

Ukraine and Canada expand support for veterans and strengthen sanctions against Russia25.08.25, 02:32 • 3521 view

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Carney
charity
Canada
Ukraine