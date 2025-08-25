Ukraine and Canada expand support for veterans and strengthen sanctions against Russia

Ukraine, together with Canada, agreed on the development of mental health programs for veterans, the creation of mobile complexes for prosthetics, and veteran spaces in the regions. In addition, the parties discussed strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, the Ukrainian and Canadian sides discussed comprehensive support for veterans. This includes the development of mental health programs, the creation of mobile complexes for prosthetics, and veteran spaces in the regions of Ukraine.

In addition, Ukraine and Canada agreed to strengthen sanctions and coordinate their actions among partners.

Sanctions have already cost Russia over $160 billion. But this is not enough — the aggressor continues to produce missiles and drones. We called for increased pressure: coordination among partners makes them truly effective - Svyrydenko noted.

Ukraine is synchronizing its sanctions with Canada, and in the near future, Canada will synchronize Ukrainian restrictive measures. The need for new sanctions, which will apply to companies indirectly cooperating with Russia, was also emphasized.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney does not rule out the presence of Canadian military personnel in Ukraine as part of security guarantees. He emphasized that the basis of the guarantees is strong Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as military equipment and training.

In addition, he stated that Russia has no right to choose security guarantees for Ukraine, as it seeks a long war.

When peace comes, you cannot simply trust Putin; security guarantees for Ukraine are needed - Carney