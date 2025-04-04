Canadian Army

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 6202 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51268 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190704 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110583 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 369701 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297048 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211660 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243178 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254589 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160674 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 111786 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 190704 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 369701 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244656 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297048 views
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8440 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33134 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59021 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45170 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115555 views
News by theme

Yevlash on Russia's possible offensive on Kharkiv: no powerful offensive groups are currently observed

The head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops said that no sufficiently powerful Russian formations have been spotted to launch an offensive on Kharkiv.

War • February 11, 09:38 AM • 40942 views

Occupants do not have important tactical successes in the Kupyansk direction - Fitio

Russian troops have no important tactical successes in the Kupyansk sector.

War • January 29, 09:35 AM • 24390 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces deny Russians' claims of controlling Tabayivka in Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian military denies Russia's claims that it has allegedly captured the village of Tabayivka in Kharkiv region. Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio said that fighting continues in the area.

War • January 29, 09:05 AM • 21743 views

The Armed Forces told who is most needed in the army now

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have stated that infantrymen are currently the most sought-after military specialists.

War • January 29, 08:02 AM • 26189 views