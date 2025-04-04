Canadian Army

The head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops said that no sufficiently powerful
Russian formations have been spotted to launch an offensive on Kharkiv.
Russian troops have no important tactical successes in the Kupyansk sector.
The Ukrainian military denies Russia's claims that it has allegedly captured the village of Tabayivka in Kharkiv region. Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio said that fighting continues in the area.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have stated that infantrymen are currently the most sought-after military specialists.