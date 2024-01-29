The Armed Forces told who is most needed in the army now

The training centers will be ready to train half a million mobilized people if needed. Currently, infantrymen are the most sought-after specialists in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by Viktor Nikolyuk, the commander of the training of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports .

We are now ready to train any number of personnel. Whether it is 100-200-500 thousand, we are ready. The actual capacities of all training centers and the real state of the instructors are constantly being clarified, as a significant part of them are involved in combat missions, - Major General noted.

He noted that about 80% of the Armed Forces were trained in Ukraine, while the remaining 20% were trained abroad.

Answering the question of which specialists are most in demand in the army now, the major general said that it is infantry.

This is the infantry that goes forward, that assaults, that entrenches itself in a trench, that holds positions, that enters enemy positions, that repels the enemy. The most massive training in the ground forces is that of an infantryman. Without belittling their role, drones, tankers, artillerymen, mortar men, anyone are very important. But today it is the infantry, - He said.

As previously reported by UNN, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a proposal to mobilize 450-500 thousand additional military personnel, stressing the need for specifics and resolution of demobilization and financial aspects, which could cost Ukraine an additional 500 billion hryvnias.

