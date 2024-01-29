Russian occupants are actively advancing in the Kupyansk direction, but they have no important tactical successes. This was stated by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"The enemy's activation in the direction of Kupiansk began in early October 2023, which we were preparing for... Accordingly, since October 5, 2023, the enemy has been actively advancing in all directions of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation, including the Kupiansk direction. The direction is clear: to capture Kupyansk, it is Kupyansk-Knotted, an important logistics center, a railway center, through which during the previous occupation the logistics of the occupation forces were provided with weapons and provisions," said Fitio.

Fitzhugh noted that during this time, the enemy was only able to improve its tactical position in some places.

During this time, we see that the enemy has only managed to improve its tactical position in some places and, accordingly, now presents it in its media as the "capture of Berlin." They have massive euphoria there. Although we see that the losses suffered by the enemy are not proportionate. They are destroying their army, throwing it into attacks without thinking... Now they have intensified the use of equipment. They are actively using tanks and armored personnel carriers. Judging by the number of casualties, we see that it does not help them much. Therefore, they have no important tactical successes - Fitzhugh said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the Russians' statements about the capture of Tabaika in Kharkiv region.