Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ukrainian Armed Forces deny Russians' claims of controlling Tabayivka in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian Armed Forces deny Russians' claims of controlling Tabayivka in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21718 views

The Ukrainian military denies Russia's claims that it has allegedly captured the village of Tabayivka in Kharkiv region. Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio said that fighting continues in the area.

Fighting continues near the village of Tabaivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, and Russians failed to capture the village, said Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 29 on Radio Liberty, UNN reports

The Russians did not take Tabayivka, there are still hostilities there, and their statements cannot be trusted. Because they are making up more than telling the facts. Tabaivka is located in a rather unfavorable place, in a lowland, and anyone who goes down into this swampy area will immediately become a target in a shooting range. Therefore, fierce fighting continues there, and Ukrainian defenders are trying to push the enemy from their positions

 - said Fitio. 

 According to him, 10 enemy attacks were repelled in this area over the past day. 

Fitio emphasized that the active actions of Russian troops in the Bakhmut and Limano-Kupyansk directions, which began in October 2023, have not yet brought them strategic success.  As of January 28, the Russian army lost more than 10 and a half thousand people in the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.

"We can see that active operations in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops began last year in October, and they have not stopped for a day. The enemy has been trying to attack since October, and all they have been able to 'attack' are minor tactical improvements, rather conditional," said Fitio.

According to him,  the Ukrainian Armed Forces control the movement of the Russian army in the northern direction. The number of Russian army personnel there remains within 200 thousand and is replenished by reserves. 

Context 

Earlier, the Russian media reported on the alleged seizure of the village of Tabayivka in Kharkiv region.

Plus 1070 occupants and 10 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses29.01.24, 07:57 • 34335 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
canadian-armyCanadian Army
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bakhmutBakhmut
kharkivKharkiv

