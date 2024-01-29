Ukrainian Armed Forces deny Russians' claims of controlling Tabayivka in Kharkiv region

Fighting continues near the village of Tabaivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, and Russians failed to capture the village, said Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 29 on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

The Russians did not take Tabayivka, there are still hostilities there, and their statements cannot be trusted. Because they are making up more than telling the facts. Tabaivka is located in a rather unfavorable place, in a lowland, and anyone who goes down into this swampy area will immediately become a target in a shooting range. Therefore, fierce fighting continues there, and Ukrainian defenders are trying to push the enemy from their positions - said Fitio.

According to him, 10 enemy attacks were repelled in this area over the past day.

Fitio emphasized that the active actions of Russian troops in the Bakhmut and Limano-Kupyansk directions, which began in October 2023, have not yet brought them strategic success. As of January 28, the Russian army lost more than 10 and a half thousand people in the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.

"We can see that active operations in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops began last year in October, and they have not stopped for a day. The enemy has been trying to attack since October, and all they have been able to 'attack' are minor tactical improvements, rather conditional," said Fitio.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces control the movement of the Russian army in the northern direction. The number of Russian army personnel there remains within 200 thousand and is replenished by reserves.

Context

Earlier, the Russian media reported on the alleged seizure of the village of Tabayivka in Kharkiv region.

Plus 1070 occupants and 10 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses