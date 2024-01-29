Plus 1070 occupants and 10 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 383,180 people, 6,290 tanks and thousands of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/29/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 383,180 (+1070) people,

tanks - 6290 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11696 (+25) units,

artillery systems - 9113 (+16) units,

MLRS - 972 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 660 (+0) units,

aircraft - 331 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7049 (+8),

cruise missiles - 1846 (+1),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12149 (+46) units,

special equipment - 1443 (+7).

According to the General Staff, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

