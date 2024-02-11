ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 20947 views
Yevlash on Russia's possible offensive on Kharkiv: no powerful offensive groups are currently observed

Yevlash on Russia's possible offensive on Kharkiv: no powerful offensive groups are currently observed

The head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops said that no sufficiently powerful Russian formations have been spotted to launch an offensive on Kharkiv.

Currently, there are no sufficiently powerful formations or offensive groups of Russian occupiers to attack Kharkiv. This was announced by the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.    

Details

  When asked how high are the chances of a Russian offensive on Kharkiv, Yevlash answered:

In fact, we are not seeing any powerful offensive groups or formations right now. Yes, they may be localized reinforcements, but they have no chance of going and having any success

- said the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.

He noted that Kharkiv had demonstrated at the beginning of the full-scale invasion that it was a Ukrainian city, in particular, quite powerful units  such as the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine "Kraken" were created.  

In January 2024, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, Head of Public Relations of the Land Forces Command, stated that the enemy has not made any progress in the Kupiansk direction, the defense forces are in active defense, so Kharkiv residents should not worry about a possible Russian offensive on the city. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

