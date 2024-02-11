Yevlash on Russia's possible offensive on Kharkiv: no powerful offensive groups are currently observed

Currently, there are no sufficiently powerful formations or offensive groups of Russian occupiers to attack Kharkiv. This was announced by the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

When asked how high are the chances of a Russian offensive on Kharkiv, Yevlash answered:

In fact, we are not seeing any powerful offensive groups or formations right now. Yes, they may be localized reinforcements, but they have no chance of going and having any success - said the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.

He noted that Kharkiv had demonstrated at the beginning of the full-scale invasion that it was a Ukrainian city, in particular, quite powerful units such as the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine "Kraken" were created.

Addendum Addendum

In January 2024, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, Head of Public Relations of the Land Forces Command, stated that the enemy has not made any progress in the Kupiansk direction, the defense forces are in active defense, so Kharkiv residents should not worry about a possible Russian offensive on the city.