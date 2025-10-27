$41.900.00
October 26, 06:56 PM
The Guardian

Carney: Canada ready to resume trade talks with US despite tariff hike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his readiness to resume trade talks with the United States. This comes amid Donald Trump's tariff hike on Canadian goods.

Carney: Canada ready to resume trade talks with US despite tariff hike

Canada is ready to resume trade talks with the United States at any time. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Mark Carney, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication indicates that Carney made this statement during a visit to Malaysia, where he is participating in a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Canada is ready to build on the progress we have made in our negotiations or discussions with our American counterparts

- the politician assured.

According to him, trade negotiations with the United States are the "exclusive responsibility" of the federal government, and such negotiations are "the best way forward."

At the same time, Carney said, his trip to Asia is focused on diversifying Canada's trade relations with the overall goal of doubling exports to non-US markets over the next decade.

Context

Earlier, US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on goods from Canada by 10% due to, in his opinion, "distorted advertising." Canada released a video with excerpts from Ronald Reagan's speech criticizing tariffs, which Trump called "fake" and hostile.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Malaysia
Donald Trump
Canada
United States