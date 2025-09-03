Canada seeks to join "Golden Dome" – Trump

During his address on September 2, US President Donald Trump stated that Canada had expressed a desire to join the "Golden Dome" project. In his opinion, this will be an important event for both states, UNN reports.

Details

Trump made the statement about the "Golden Dome" in the context of US technological capabilities in the world. The "Golden Dome" is a project to create a US missile defense system, proposed by Donald Trump on May 20, 2025. According to Trump, the project will take three years.

In Huntsville, as you know, space communication will play a key role in the construction of the Golden Dome. This will be a big event. Everyone wants to be a part of this. A missile shield. We will have a Golden Dome like no one has ever seen. The best, the most advanced, and, by the way, Canada called - said the US President.

According to Trump, Canada's involvement in the "Golden Dome" will strengthen the technological position of the United States in the world.

"They want to be a part of it, and that will be great, but Canada very much wants to be included in this, and we're going to come up with something with them, I hope. This will also secure our technological capabilities, in which we are far ahead of everyone else. There is no one close to us," Trump noted.

Recall

On February 6, 2025, Canadian Minister of National Defence Bill Blair announced the country's desire to join the "Golden Dome" project.

In May 2025, Trump stated that Canada had a choice – to become the 51st US state or pay $61 billion to join the project.

