Carney on the war against Ukraine: we are experiencing a decisive moment, international support must be strengthened

The support of the international community must be strengthened regarding the full-scale war that Russia started against Ukraine, as the country is experiencing a crucial moment in this fierce struggle. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his speech at the celebrations on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, UNN reports.

We are experiencing a crucial moment in this fierce struggle today. The support of the international community must be strengthened. It is time to act and lead. That is why I am in Ukraine today. In these pivotal moments of history, Canada has always chosen to stand with Ukraine. - Carney stated.

He emphasized that Canada will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.

We will always be there so that all your sacrifices become a guarantee of peace, security, and well-being. - Carney said.

He stressed that Canada and Ukraine are more than friends and allies.

The Ukrainian people are part of Canada's history. The best chapters are yet to come. - Carney added.

In addition, he reported that the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada numbers over 1.3 million people.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ukraine.