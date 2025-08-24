Carney on the war against Ukraine: we are experiencing a decisive moment, international support must be strengthened

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 3084 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
07:11 AM • 5658 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 11856 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 49287 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 52093 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 29211 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 53594 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34302 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 35713 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26510 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4m/s
52%
746mm
Popular news
Border guards showed the destruction of the enemy TV tower and occupiers' fuel depot by dronesAugust 24, 12:01 AM • 9096 views
Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities – plans to send "Flamingo" to Russia soonPhotoAugust 24, 12:24 AM • 16952 views
Republika Srpska plans a referendum on the verdict of the BiH court against DodikAugust 24, 01:20 AM • 4554 views
Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is knownAugust 24, 01:39 AM • 10712 views
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISWAugust 24, 02:03 AM • 13663 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 11857 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 49288 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 32025 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 44692 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 33572 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 35716 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 22559 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 24064 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 26781 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 33657 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
ATACMS
Cruise missile
KAB-500

Carney on the war against Ukraine: we are experiencing a decisive moment, international support must be strengthened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during his visit to Ukraine, emphasized the decisive moment in the war and called for increased international support. He stressed that Canada will always stand side by side with Ukraine.

Carney on the war against Ukraine: we are experiencing a decisive moment, international support must be strengthened

The support of the international community must be strengthened regarding the full-scale war that Russia started against Ukraine, as the country is experiencing a crucial moment in this fierce struggle. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his speech at the celebrations on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, UNN reports.

Details

We are experiencing a crucial moment in this fierce struggle today. The support of the international community must be strengthened. It is time to act and lead. That is why I am in Ukraine today. In these pivotal moments of history, Canada has always chosen to stand with Ukraine.

- Carney stated.

He emphasized that Canada will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.

We will always be there so that all your sacrifices become a guarantee of peace, security, and well-being.

- Carney said.

He stressed that Canada and Ukraine are more than friends and allies.

The Ukrainian people are part of Canada's history. The best chapters are yet to come.

- Carney added.

In addition, he reported that the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada numbers over 1.3 million people.

World leaders congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day: Zelenskyy thanked for support8/24/25, 11:09 AM • 1176 views

Addition

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Canada
Ukraine