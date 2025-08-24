World leaders congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day: Zelenskyy thanked for support

The 34th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence became an event that united global political and spiritual leaders. From Washington and Beijing to London, Rome, and Ankara, dozens of heads of state and government sent greetings to the Ukrainian people and the President, emphasizing respect for their struggle and resilience. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response, expressed gratitude for the warm words and support in the war against Russian aggression, as he wrote on his social media page "X", reports UNN.

US President Donald Trump, in his address, called Ukrainians "a people with an unbreakable spirit" and emphasized that Ukraine's courage inspires the world. He stressed that America honors the sacrifices of Ukrainians and sees Ukraine's future as an independent and free state. Trump also stated that it is time to "put an end to senseless killings" and expressed support for a peaceful settlement that will guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity.

The people of Ukraine have an unbreakable spirit, and the courage of your country inspires many. As you celebrate this important day, know that the United States respects your struggle, honors your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation. - Trump wrote in his greeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also joined the greetings, recalling the 33-year history of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and China and stating his readiness to work with Kyiv on developing cooperation and long-term relations.

I am ready to work with you to direct our bilateral relations towards stable and long-term development and bring greater benefits to the peoples of both countries. - Xi wrote in his greeting.

Zelenskyy expressed special gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his words of support, prayer, and moral leadership. The President emphasized that all of Ukraine's hope is focused on the victory of good, truth, and justice, and the achievement of long-awaited peace.

Greetings to Ukraine also came from Turkish President Recep Erdogan, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, King Charles III of Great Britain, President Karin Keller-Sutter of Switzerland, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden, and other high-ranking officials.

In his addresses to world leaders, Zelenskyy thanked them for their support of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day, emphasizing that the strength of the state is formed by the daily work and courage of every citizen. He stressed that Ukraine resolutely responds to aggression, defending its sovereignty.

Also on Independence Day, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine independently decides its future, and the world recognizes its sovereignty. The country has restored the unity of Europe and the United States, becoming a reliable ally.