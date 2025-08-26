Lithuania to start production of Ukrainian weapons on its territory - Ministry of Defense

Among the outcomes of the International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv, and discussions involving representatives from Ukraine and Lithuania, is the announcement of joint projects in the defense sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to LR Krašto apsaugos ministerija.

Details

Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalėnė announced that Lithuania intends to contribute up to 30 million euros to the PURL (Priority Ukraine Requirements List) initiative.

Discussed and agreed upon:

Production of Ukrainian weapons in Lithuania. In a bilateral format, after Šakalėnė's meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, a Letter of Intent was signed. The types of weapons planned for production and further steps were agreed upon.

The Letter of Intent provides for joint production of defense industry products, technology transfer, project development, and localization of production in Lithuania.

These documents, based on agreed decisions, will pave the way for a long-term partnership, strengthening collective European security, and creating resilient supply chains. - stated in the report of the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney inspected the latest Ukrainian weapon and equipment developments. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of developing domestic production for the defense of the state.