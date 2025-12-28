Zelenskyy and Trump to meet today at 8:00 PM, then hold talks with European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump today at 8:00 PM. This was reported to UNN by the Presidential Office.

Approximately an hour later, at 9:00 PM, a phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump and European leaders is expected to take place. However, the final list of participants is not yet known, the Presidential Office added.

Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders likely to hold a conference call on Saturday - Media

Additionally

On his way to Florida, Zelenskyy landed in Nova Scotia on Saturday evening to meet with Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada, who confirmed an additional aid package of 2.5 billion Canadian dollars for Ukraine.

After the meeting, they held a phone call with European leaders, during which Zelenskyy emphasized that "strong positions are needed" to force the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to adhere to a peace agreement.

The call was joined by Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany, Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland, and Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General.

Starmer was not present during European leaders' phone call with Zelenskyy: Telegraph learned the reason

After the meeting, Zelenskyy wrote on X: "During our conversation, we discussed our current progress on the diplomatic front. We jointly discussed the most important priorities. Ukraine appreciates all support. Tomorrow, after meeting with President Trump, we will continue our discussion. Strong positions are needed both on the front and in diplomacy to prevent Putin's manipulations and avoidance of a real and just end to the war. The world has enough strength to guarantee security and peace."