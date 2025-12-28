Starmer was not present during European leaders' phone call with Zelenskyy: Telegraph learned the reason

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:58 AM • 728 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 2912 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
09:00 AM • 8094 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 26168 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 40745 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 39123 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 30761 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 26313 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21698 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42653 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
4m/s
83%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died at the age of 54December 28, 03:08 AM • 10132 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduledDecember 28, 03:48 AM • 20790 views
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideoDecember 28, 04:49 AM • 11470 views
Poland plans to complete drone defense system in two yearsDecember 28, 06:30 AM • 4700 views
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity07:20 AM • 9314 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 24459 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 67700 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 119541 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 53774 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 84020 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Ursula von der Leyen
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 12607 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 23039 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 67700 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 25307 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 24703 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

Starmer was not present during European leaders' phone call with Zelenskyy: Telegraph learned the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Why Keir Starmer was not present during Zelenskyy's phone call with European leaders, The Telegraph found out.

Starmer was not present during European leaders' phone call with Zelenskyy: Telegraph learned the reason

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was absent from important negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders due to a "busy schedule," The Telegraph reported, citing a statement from Downing Street, UNN writes.

Details

On Saturday evening, the President of Ukraine held talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Poland before his key meeting with US President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

Zelenskyy and Trump to meet on war termination plan, but face disagreements on key issues - Reuters28.12.25, 10:55 • 2146 views

His summit with the US President is expected to be a "seismic moment" in Russia's war against Ukraine and will focus on how to end the war.

"Great Britain was represented at the talks by Jonathan Powell, Great Britain's national security adviser," the publication says.

Downing Street stated that Keir Starmer's participation in the negotiations "was not planned" and emphasized that Powell regularly joins these conversations to represent Great Britain.

The office of the British Prime Minister added that other European national security advisers were also on the call.

"Downing Street sources said that Sir Keir frequently speaks with Mr. Zelenskyy and other world leaders, but a 'busy schedule' prevented him from joining Saturday's meeting," the publication said.

They added that he spoke with the E3 leaders - France, Germany, and Italy - on Friday and is engaged in "constant diplomacy" when it comes to efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

On his way to Florida, Zelenskyy landed in Nova Scotia on Saturday evening for a meeting with Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada, who confirmed an additional aid package of 2.5 billion Canadian dollars for Ukraine.

After the meeting, they held a phone conversation with European leaders, during which Zelenskyy emphasized that "strong positions are needed" to force Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to adhere to a peace agreement.

The conversation was joined by Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany, Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland, and Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy wrote on X: "During our conversation, we discussed our current progress on the diplomatic front. We discussed the most important priorities together. Ukraine appreciates all support. Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue our discussion. Strong positions are needed both on the front and in diplomacy to prevent Putin's manipulations and avoid a real and just end to the war. The world has enough strength to guarantee security and peace."

Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles28.12.25, 13:58 • 728 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Daily Telegraph
Keir Starmer
charity
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland